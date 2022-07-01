As municipal tariffs increase, consumers say they can’t keep up with the rising cost of living

“It’s like it was not increased at all. Every time I visit a grocery store, prices have gone up. We are struggling,” she said.

Mmusi feeds her two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with her social grant. She said every month when she goes to buy groceries, she has to leave one item she bought the previous month because of price increases.

“My basket is emptier every month. Even what we previously knew as cheaper brands are getting expensive. There is no easy way out for us,” she said.

Randy Maduma from Soweto said last year she was able to supplement her income with a side hustle. She sold clothes, but said because everyone is having a hard time, people are no longer buying from her.

“Basically my side hustle is dying and I’m not sure how I’ll survive. Previously, I had takeaways once a week. Now I do them once a month. That’s how bad things are. By the looks of things, at the end of this month I will no longer be able to eat out,” she said.

Jethro Khoza from Krugersdorp said he had no idea how he will make ends meet. He has not had a salary increase since 2020, and since then “we are paying almost double what we paid in 2020 for many things”.

Khoza said he has cancelled his gym membership and instead jogs on the road to stay fit and healthy.

“Unfortunately I don’t get to see the savings from that because everything is so expensive. I have also downgraded our DStv subscription to a cheaper package but even there, I don’t get to see the savings because everything is expensive,” he said.