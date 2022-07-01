×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Could blood plasma from those who recovered from Covid-19 help others with weakened immune systems?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 July 2022 - 07:00
An unscientific study at the start of the pandemic found five critically ill Covid-19 patients who were given plasma containing antibodies saw an improvement in their condition.
An unscientific study at the start of the pandemic found five critically ill Covid-19 patients who were given plasma containing antibodies saw an improvement in their condition.
Image: 123RF/belchonock

A clinical trial in the UK is exploring whether people who have extraordinary levels of Covid-19 antibodies from infection and vaccination can help those most vulnerable to the virus.

According to the NHS, the hope is that blood transfusions from these “super donors” will help the immunocompromised. 

A small test study at the start of the pandemic found five critically ill Covid-19 patients who were given plasma containing antibodies saw an improvement in their condition. However, its authors stressed the need for a full trial and more study on the subject.

“In this preliminary uncontrolled case, five critically ill patients with Covid-19 and acute respiratory distress syndrome, administration of convalescent plasma containing neutralising antibody was followed by improvement in the patients’ clinical status. The limited sample size and study design preclude a definitive statement about the potential effectiveness of this treatment, and these observations require evaluation in clinical trials.”

One trial and a study later found blood from those who recovered from Covid-19 did not help at all.

“We are confident that convalescent plasma has no benefits for the treatment of people with moderate to severe Covid-19,” the study said.

However, another trial looking at people with exceptionally high antibodies gave enough hope for it to be re-examined.

More than a dozen hospitals across the UK will take part in the trial.

“It could be of particular use in the developing world, where access to more expensive treatments is limited,” said Prof Lise Estcourt, head of NHS Blood and Transplant’s clinical trials unit and chair of the new trial.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How many lives may have been saved because of vaccination?

SA has so far administered more than 36.8-million vaccines.
News
1 day ago

Was there an increase in Covid-19 infections after the scrapping of the national state of disaster?

Phaahla said the rapid spread of Covid-19 during the Omicron-dominated waves led to increased natural immunity.
News
1 week ago

Will scrapping face masks make a difference to Covid-19 infections?

“Some would say once measures like masks and social distancing are dropped, it would be difficult to toggle them back on when needed in the future,” ...
News
1 week ago

Do I have flu or Covid-19?

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder to determine if you've come down with flu or have the coronavirus.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. EFF condemns robbery, hijacking of MP Vuyani Pambo South Africa
  4. DA says Lesufi’s election confirms ‘urgency’ to remove ANC from power South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘I jumped out the window’: Enyobeni eyewitness account News

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...