Eskom is a wounded beast, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’
Here’s what’s hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
It is a crisis far bigger than last July’s violent protests and looting. It is even bigger than the Covid-19 pandemic. That is how serious the electricity crisis has become, and it holds potentially disastrous implications for stability in SA, writes Max du Preez.
This past week of power cuts have cost the economy around R20bn, an economic researcher said, “and we aren’t even talking about the undermining of business confidence and our prestige as an investment destination or the impact on small businesses and unemployment”.
If the crisis continues, the economic growth rate might be closer to 1% than the 2% hoped for, and we might see another downgrade in our credit rating.
The problem is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is weak, aimless and divided and has far less power and standing than any government since 1994, except maybe for former president Jacob Zuma’s last few months in office.
Ramaphosa’s political opponents and other opportunists see him and his government as a wounded beast, and the power problems have created the ideal opportunity to finish him off.
His advisers believe the RET faction of the ANC, along with the EFF and National Union of Metalworkers of SA, are using every possible opportunity to exploit the crisis and further weaken Ramaphosa.
“Chaos is their ally,” a source said.
Eskom’s top management has often claimed our power stations are being sabotaged. It is hard to see any motive other than political undermining behind it.
