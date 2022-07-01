Eskom is a wounded beast, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

It is a crisis far bigger than last July’s violent protests and looting. It is even bigger than the Covid-19 pandemic. That is how serious the electricity crisis has become, and it holds potentially disastrous implications for stability in SA, writes Max du Preez.

This past week of power cuts have cost the economy around R20bn, an economic researcher said, “and we aren’t even talking about the undermining of business confidence and our prestige as an investment destination or the impact on small businesses and unemployment”.

If the crisis continues, the economic growth rate might be closer to 1% than the 2% hoped for, and we might see another downgrade in our credit rating.