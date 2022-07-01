×

South Africa

Four killed as truck, vehicle collide on N4 near Machadodorp

01 July 2022 - 19:25
Four peiple were killed when a truck and a vehicle collided on the N4 near Machadodorp on Friday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Four people were killed when a vehicle collided with an articulated truck on the N4 near Machadodorp and Belfast on Friday afternoon.

“The deceased were all occupants in the sedan and they died at the scene,” said Mpumalanga department of community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

It is not yet clear what led to this crash, however the probe has already commenced.

