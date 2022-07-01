Four killed as truck, vehicle collide on N4 near Machadodorp

Four people were killed when a vehicle collided with an articulated truck on the N4 near Machadodorp and Belfast on Friday afternoon.

“The deceased were all occupants in the sedan and they died at the scene,” said Mpumalanga department of community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

It is not yet clear what led to this crash, however the probe has already commenced.

TimesLIVE

