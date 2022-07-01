Inside Cape Town and Joburg's plan to short-circuit load-shedding

Cape Town and Johannesburg have come together to end their reliance on Eskom-generated power as soon as possible amid continuing blackouts this week.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said a delegation from both cities met to discuss a plan which will be put into full operation as soon as load-shedding above stage 4 is announced.

The Johannesburg delegation included the mayoral committee member for environment and infrastructure services Michael Sun, acting CEO of City Power Tshifularo Mashava, director of energy at City Power Meyrick Ramatlo and other officials.

Hill-Lewis said the delegations toured the Steenbras Hydro Pumped Storage Scheme which supplements Cape Town's electricity supply during periods of peak demand.

“This will allow up to two stages of load-shedding relief,” said Hill-Lewis in a statement.

“The city has been 'saving' the capacity of Steenbras by not offering residents load-shedding relief for the past few days. This is because of the need to urgently use Steenbras at full capacity to protect infrastructure.”