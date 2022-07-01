Ipid 'needs more facts' before deciding to probe police role in Phala Phala saga

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Friday it has not fully assessed the request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to probe the conduct of police after the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

This was because of the limited information in the ATM's letter of complaint, it said.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said it received a letter from the ATM dated June 21, requesting the directorate to investigate the alleged conduct of the police on the theft at the president's farm in Limpopo in 2020.