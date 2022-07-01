×

South Africa

Ipid 'needs more facts' before deciding to probe police role in Phala Phala saga

01 July 2022 - 16:18
Ipid says it needs more information before it can assess whether an investigation into the police's conduct after the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo is warranted. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Friday it has not fully assessed the request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to probe the conduct of police after the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

This was because of the limited information in the ATM's letter of complaint, it said.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said it received a letter from the ATM dated June 21, requesting the directorate to investigate the alleged conduct of the police on the theft at the president's farm in Limpopo in 2020.

“It is worth noting that the complaint from the ATM party does not fall squarely on the Ipid mandate in terms of section 28(1) of the Ipid Act, which specifies a list of offences that can be exclusively investigated by Ipid.

“Section 28(1)(h) provides that Ipid can investigate any offences referred to it as a result of a decision by the executive director, or if requested by the minister, MEC or secretary of police.”

She said the directorate has requested the author of the letter from ATM to present himself to Ipid for an interview.

The request for the interview forms part of an investigation.

“However, the interview process will assist Ipid to assess whether a full investigation is warranted on the alleged conduct of the police in the Phala Phala farm matter.

“It is after the formal statement has been obtained from the ATM that the executive  director of Ipid would make a determination on whether such a case can be fully  investigated by Ipid under section 28(1)(h).”

TimesLIVE

