Klerksdorp car dealership shooter sentenced to life imprisonment

The North West High Court, sitting at the Klerksdorp regional court, on Friday sentenced Confidence Sekgoro to life imprisonment for premeditated murder.

Sekgoro, 40, was also sentenced to five years' imprisonment on each of two counts of attempted murder.

His conviction is linked to a shooting incident at a car dealership in Klerksdorp in 2019, where he killed one person and injured two others.

Sekgoro had bought a car from Speedy Car Sales in April 2019 in Klerksdorp, which he drove to Mahikeng, where he was residing.

He later complained about some defects on the car.

The dealership agreed to inspect it and took the car back for a mechanical check-up in Klerksdorp at a cost of about R4,700.

“The inspection results however showed no defaults to the car as it was serviced before.

“The dealership ordered Sekgoro to pay for the costs of transportation before they could release his car back to him,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame

Sekgoro then approached the North West High Court on an urgent basis for his car to be returned to him.

However, his application was dismissed and the matter was struck off the roll.

On November 11 2019, Sekgoro went to the dealership to collect his motor vehicle but the sales manager, Mehboob Soomra, told him to pay for the transportation costs before he could receive it back.

Sekgoro was told to wait for Mohamed Dangor, the son of the dealership owner.

Sekgoro went to the office of Dangor, who was in the company of Yusuf Ally. An argument ensued and he started shooting at them.

Sekgoro then chased after Soomra in the showroom and also fired shots at him.

“Dangor was declared dead on the scene, while Soomra and Ally were rushed to a nearby hospital to receive medical care, after sustaining serious gunshot injuries.”

Sekgoro handed himself over to police and was later granted R10,000 bail.

The bail was revoked after he was found guilty on all three charges.

Sekgoro claimed he acted in self-defence as Dangor was reaching for a firearm, threatening to shoot him.

He also claimed he heard gunshots fired inside the dealership.

“This submission was however dismissed by the state, through video footage that was accepted by the court as evidence,” Mamothame said.

The court, however, granted Sekgoro leave to appeal against the premeditated murder conviction.

TimesLIVE

