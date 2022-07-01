KZN pleads with Treasury to assist with funds to fix key infrastructure

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday expressed his frustration about the pace at which insurance companies were processing flood claims, saying it was hampering much needed repair work in the eThekwini metro.

“There is an issue in eThekwini with insured properties or assets. It takes time for insurers to come to the party to assist. The council has made a request that Treasury gives it an advance and gets that money later when insurers pay,” said Zikalala.

The premier was speaking during an ad hoc committee meeting on flood disaster relief and recovery including the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly.

Zikalala said he would like to engage with the financial institutions to expedite the process “because we believe through National Treasury we can have a process that can be shorter to ensure we meet the expectations”.

He said: “The huge damage in eThekwini will not be able to be fixed if we take this approach of not supporting assets that are not insured because insurance companies, by their nature want to conduct their own processes.

“We are not saying fund that allocation but you can make an advance to eThekwini and then when that money is available, we will give it back. Even if it goes from the insurers straight to Treasury, what we need is to urgently fix the damage.”