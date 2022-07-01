×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Malema and co-accused Ndlozi assault case resumes

01 July 2022 - 09:26 By TimesLIVE

The assault trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resumes in the Randburg magistrate's court on Friday.

The two are accused of assaulting Lt-Col Johannes Venter during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial on April 14 2018.

TimesLIVE

