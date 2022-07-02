×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three suspects arrested in Western Cape on illegal firearm charges

02 July 2022 - 12:34 By Staff Reporter
guns
guns
Image: 123RF

Three people have been arrested by the Western Cape anti-gang unit on illegal firearm charges.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, while a 23-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were arrested on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Members of the unit were conducting an intelligence-driven operation in Manenberg when they recovered the firearms in separate incidents, said SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

A 9mm pistol, two rifles and ammunition were seized. 

The suspects are expected to appear soon in the Athlone magistrate's court. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Detectives arrest alleged drug dealer after mass shooting in Tulbagh

Detectives have made a breakthrough with the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in connection with the fatal shooting of four men at a house in Tulbagh ...
News
3 days ago

Businessman rescued and reunited with family after kidnapping ordeal

Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah, 69, who was kidnapped in March, has been rescued from his captors in a midnight takedown operation.
News
2 days ago

Suspected drug kingpin shot dead near Durban hospital

A suspected drug kingpin has been shot dead in what is believed to have been a hit outside the main gate of Lenmed Shifa Private Hospital in ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two company directors in court for allegedly defrauding Sars of millions South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. WATCH | ‘I jumped out the window’: Enyobeni eyewitness account News
  4. EFF MP Kenny Motsamai's adopted daughter, 14, 'raped and murdered' South Africa
  5. EFF condemns robbery, hijacking of MP Vuyani Pambo South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths