WATCH | Unions mull revised wage offer as Eskom implements stage 4 and 2 load-shedding over weekend

The union asked for “the public’s patience because we are a worker-controlled union”.

“We have a duty to consult members first, before we give a formal response to Eskom.”

On Friday the power utility announced that stage 6 would be implemented over the weekend. However, it later announced that the country will experience a mixture of stage 2 and 4.

“Eskom cautions that this small reprieve is due to lower than demand during the weekend and continues to evaluate the situation and closely monitor the system,” it said.

TimesLIVE

