×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tourist helps nab alleged rhino poachers in the Kruger National Park

03 July 2022 - 15:47 By TimesLIVE
Four rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park on Friday. Three of them had been dehorned.
Four rhino were killed in the Kruger National Park on Friday. Three of them had been dehorned.
Image: File/ Sandile Ndlovu

A tourist who heard gunshots in the Kruger National Park helped rangers arrest three suspected poachers after they allegedly killed and dehorned rhinos. 

Mpumalanga police said the incident had happened on Friday. 

“Reports indicate that on the said day a group of armed intruders sneaked inside the park and later gunshots were heard by a tourist who had visited the park on that day,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala. 

“The information was escalated to the field rangers and a helicopter was immediately dispatched to the scene where the sound was heard. As the chopper arrived, three men were spotted and captured in possession of a hunting rifle, a silencer, three knives, four mobile phones as well as three bags.

“Police at Skukuza were notified about the incident and three suspects were arrested. A total of three rhino horns were found next to the spot where the suspects were found. There were also four carcasses of rhinoceros that were discovered during the incident, however the horn on the fourth animal had not yet been removed when the suspects were caught,” Mohlala added.

Court hands down combined 63-year sentence to three rhino poachers

Three men convicted on 12 charges related to rhino poaching have been sentenced to a combined 63 years in prison.
News
1 month ago

He said it appeared the only reason the poachers had not dehorned the fourth rhino was because the knife they were using to cut the horn had broken. 

Mohlala said it had since been established that the three suspected poachers were not South African. The trio were from Mozambique and had entered SA illegally.

Besides the poaching charges, they would face additional charges of contravention of the Immigration Act.

“As the investigation continues, police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspects who are expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday,” Mohlala said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela praised the field rangers for apprehending the alleged poachers.

“We are adamant that the arrest will serve as a lesson to others that no one can just go to the park and hunt as they wish without any consequences. We hope that the suspects will be dealt with by the court.” said Manamela. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stench of death and corruption hangs over KZN rhino killing fields

Already this year poachers have killed 106 rhinos in a single KZN park, Hluhluwe-iMfolozi — and those who are supposed to be the guardians of ...
News
1 month ago

Rhino poaching in SA rises for first time in 7 years

The number of rhinos killed by poachers in SA, which has the world’s biggest population of the animals, climbed for the first time in seven years in ...
News
4 months ago

About 24 rhino carcasses found in SA game reserves in past two weeks

Since the beginning of December, 24 rhino carcasses have been found in several game reserves across SA, the department of forestry, fisheries and ...
News
6 months ago

Conservationists declare nuclear war on rhino poachers

SA-driven research project will see radio-active microchips inserted in the animals’ horns as an added layer of protection
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two company directors in court for allegedly defrauding Sars of millions South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. Body of Khayalethu Magadla found South Africa
  4. ‘I won’t return to Eskom’: Matshela Koko rejects calls to go back to power ... South Africa
  5. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths