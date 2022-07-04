Brace yourself, eThekwini — load-shedding is coming after flood damage reprieve

The lights will soon go out for flood-hit Durban and surrounds as the eThekwini municipality gears to implement load-shedding.

Extensive damage to its electricity and water infrastructure prevented the city from implementing load-shedding according to its previous schedules.

However, in a joint statement with Eskom on Monday, the city’s electricity department said: “The municipality has agreed on the process for the soonest implementation of load-shedding to assist Eskom mitigate the risk of a national grid collapse.

“The municipality has further assessed the long-term strategy to implement load-shedding as soon as possible to the equivalent load, as was the case before the disaster.

“Eskom and eThekwini Electricity have met on several occasions since the devastating floods to try to manage the risk. At these meetings the municipality indicated that in an effort to prevent and mitigate any further risk and potential damages to infrastructure, it was unable to discharge load-shedding according to the load-shedding schedules at the municipality.”