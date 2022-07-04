×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

CCMA victory on vaccinations may be the start of a long court battle, lawyer fears

04 July 2022 - 14:23
CCMA senior commissioner Richard Byrne ruled that dismissal of the employee due to her refusal to be vaccinated was unfair. File photo.
CCMA senior commissioner Richard Byrne ruled that dismissal of the employee due to her refusal to be vaccinated was unfair. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A recent ruling by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has found a workplace mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy to be unlawful, ordering that an employee’s dismissal for refusing to get the jab was unfair and awarding her a year’s salary as compensation.

However, advocate Vusi Masango, who represented Kgomotso Tshatshu against Baroque Medical, said on Monday he feared the CCMA victory may be the start of a long court battle, potentially holding up payment of the funds to his client.

“This is going to be an important matter. The chances are it is going to be reviewed at the labour court,” he said.

Tshatshu had an adverse reaction to a flu jab a decade ago and was resistant to taking Covid-19 vaccines. This was in conflict with her company’s mandatory vaccination policy. 

Senior CCMA commissioner Richard Byrne found: “An employer has no right to formulate any Covid-19 vaccination mandate. It is the prerogative of government.

Everyone, not just employees of a particular company, are equal before the law. The state has not unfairly discriminated against anyone in terms of vaccine policies. No legislation has been passed requiring all employees or citizens be vaccinated.

Parliament at odds with Nehawu over ‘mandatory’ Covid-19 vaccinations

The battle lines have been drawn in parliament with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union rejecting an instruction for staff to ...
Politics
5 days ago

“When considering the equality clauses, freedom and security of the person, limitations of rights, the lack of reasonableness of the rule, government’s response to and the regulations it issued, it becomes unmistakably clear the right to issue any law of general application in respect of Covid-19 vaccinations rests with the government.”

The rule regarding vaccinations was therefore unreasonable.

“I take into account that the dismissal was substantively unfair — in fact, unconstitutional. The dismissal should not have occurred and the applicant has lost employment she has had for years due to, in effect, the employer’s breach,” the judgment read.

He ordered that the employee should be paid 12 months’ compensation, which amounts to about R279,000.

Masango told TimesLIVE it was a victory for his client and other employees who are subjected to similar situations.

“She was happy, but this is probably just the start of things. She is not paid yet as per the award.”

He said if the ruling was reviewed, the award could be suspended pending the outcome.

His firm had represented her on a pro bono basis and if the matter was taken to the labour court, it would be difficult for her to afford a legal representative, Masongo said.

“Where will [she] get money to push this case?”

He said according to his experience, the review could take a year.

Law firm ENS Africa noted the CCMA ruling was in contrast with a previous ruling by another commissioner relating to the same employer and the same mandatory vaccination policy.

In the first CCMA dispute involving Baroque Medical, ENS Africa said the CCMA found the employer was justified in implementing mandatory vaccination in the workplace as a mechanism to curb absenteeism related to Covid-19 and that a failure to vaccinate led to a substantively fair dismissal for operational requirements.

Tshatshu, who produced medical certificates from doctors regarding her health, challenged the implementation of the policy. She argued that meetings were mostly being done remotely, she was given a laptop and worked alone in a boardroom and social distancing and other protocols were in place. She did not see the need for the vaccine mandate.

What you said: People should be able to choose not to get vaccinated without losing their jobs

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration’s (CCMA) decision to uphold a Johannesburg woman’s ...
News
5 months ago

“A key takeaway from this award is that employers, regardless of the reason for the imposition of a mandatory vaccination policy in the workplace, must ensure that, in any dispute relating to the reasonableness of the policy, they are able to (and then do) lead evidence regarding the justification of mandatory vaccination in the workplace.

“In this instance, Baroque Medical should have led evidence regarding their intolerance for absenteeism, which could have included evidence relating to the impact of past Covid-19 related absenteeism and/or the specialised nature of their work and their inability to staff posts in instances of absence.

“While this award will surely attract attention, it is not a foregone conclusion it will be followed by other commissioners.”

Commenting on the latest ruling, the National Employers Association of SA said it has always held the view that the directives and codes dealing with Covid-19 in the workplace were unconstitutional and, apart from infringing on the constitutional rights of employees, held serious liability risks for employers electing to implement a mandatory vaccination policy.

“It is our view this award is correct in its reasoning,” it said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Dear SA calls on Thulas Nxesi to set aside proposed workplace vaccine regulations

Dear SA has called on Thulas Nxesi to set aside proposed workplace vaccine regulations, saying it reserves the right to take the matter to court if ...
Politics
1 month ago

Prof Salim Abdool Karim reiterates calls for mandatory Covid-19 vaccines

"We have confusing signals from government about whether there should be vaccine mandates or not," said Prof Salim Abdool Karim.
News
3 months ago

Do I have to disclose to my boss if I am vaccinated?

The labour department published new legislation this week, strengthening employers' powers to require their workers to disclose their vaccination ...
News
3 months ago

CCMA upholds suspension of ‘devout Christian’ who refused Covid-19 jab

This is the second case involving mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the workplace to be heard by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'Victimised' public protector office head reinstated with R1.5m back pay South Africa
  2. Eskom granted interdict to stop strike at plants amid stage 4 load-shedding South Africa
  3. What you said: People should be able to choose not to get vaccinated without ... South Africa
  4. Edenvale Hospital protests: 'I’m ashamed to go home and tell my family I lost ... News
  5. POLL | Do you agree with the CCMA upholding a woman’s dismissal for refusing to ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Body of Khayalethu Magadla found South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths