Kearsney College choir hits high notes at music festival in Vienna

Kearsney College Choir won the male choirs section of the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday with a rating of outstanding success.

The acclaimed choir from Durban performed first in the competition on Saturday morning in the Golden Hall in Vienna.

“The varied repertoire showcased their versatility with numbers such as El Hombre Armado (medieval melody), Trinklied, Awakening the Ancestors, Khoydt Zaychyk (Ukrainian lullaby), Sucker (Jonas Brothers) and Sab’ Inganono (Afraid of the Cannons). The boys gave their all and their synchronisation was flawless.

“Kearsney staff accompanying the choir expressed their pride in the boys’ performance and delight with the audience’s response to the highly energetic performance style,” the school said.