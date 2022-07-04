×

South Africa

Kearsney College choir hits high notes at music festival in Vienna

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
04 July 2022 - 13:31
Kearsney College Choir won the male choirs section of the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival in Vienna on Sunday.
Image: supplied

Kearsney College Choir won the male choirs section of the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday with a rating of outstanding success.

The acclaimed choir from Durban performed first in the competition on Saturday morning in the Golden Hall in Vienna.

“The varied repertoire showcased their versatility with numbers such as El Hombre Armado (medieval melody), Trinklied, Awakening the Ancestors, Khoydt Zaychyk (Ukrainian lullaby), Sucker (Jonas Brothers) and Sab’ Inganono (Afraid of the Cannons). The boys gave their all and their synchronisation was flawless.

“Kearsney staff accompanying the choir expressed their pride in the boys’ performance and delight with the audience’s response to the highly energetic performance style,” the school said.

The results are in! Yesterday our choir took part in the Summa Cum Laude Youth Music Competition in Vienna in the Male...

Posted by Kearsney College on Sunday, July 3, 2022

The school said each item on the programme was met with thunderous applause, and the final performance received a three-minute standing ovation from the judging panel and audience.

“The crowd had to be quietened to permit the judges to comment.”

The choir will take part in the Gala Winners’ concert on Tuesday afternoon.

