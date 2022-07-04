KZN policeman facing wife murder charge denied bail

Inchanga policeman Mthokozisi Nene, 44, charged with the murder of his estranged wife, was denied bail in the Camperdown magistrate’s court on Monday.

It is alleged the warrant officer shot his schoolteacher wife Thobeka MaMsomi Nene, 41, at their home in Inchanga, west of Durban, two weeks ago.

Nene’s sister Nontuthuko Msomi, who spoke to media outside the court, said though the family could never heal from Nene’s killing they were hoping the legal system would bring justice for her, their children and her family.

“We would never heal. On that fateful day, my father had the arduous task of cleaning up my sister’s remains from the wall.”

She said Nene was moved from the Msunduzi police station in Inchanga to Hammersdale and had won a case with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in connection with a complaint against him.