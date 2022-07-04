×

KZN policeman facing wife murder charge denied bail

Inchanga policeman Mthokozisi Nene, 44, charged with the murder of his estranged wife, was denied bail in the Camperdown magistrate’s court on Monday.

04 July 2022 - 18:00 By Mfundo Mkhize
Warrant officer Mthokozisi Nene, 44, appeared in the Camperdown magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the death of his wife.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Inchanga policeman Mthokozisi Nene, 44, charged with the murder of his estranged wife, was denied bail in the Camperdown magistrate’s court on Monday.  

It is alleged the warrant officer shot his schoolteacher wife Thobeka MaMsomi Nene, 41, at their home in Inchanga, west of Durban, two weeks ago.

Nene’s sister Nontuthuko Msomi, who spoke to media outside the court, said though the family could never heal from Nene’s killing they were hoping the legal system would bring justice for her, their children and her family.

“We would never heal. On that fateful day, my father had the arduous task of cleaning up my sister’s remains from the wall.”

She said Nene was moved from the Msunduzi police station in Inchanga to Hammersdale and had won a case with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in connection with a complaint against him.

Primary school teacher Thobeka MaMsomi Nene was alleged shot by her policeman husband Mthokozisi Nene.
Image: Supplied

Msomi said her sister married Nene in 2011 before their relationship faltered in 2019 when she moved out of their house. However, they reunited in 2021 despite an objection by her mother. She said their two children are inconsolable.

“Though we have told the youngest child, who is seven, about the mom’s passing, she is too young to understand. The older child, a 12-year-old, was one of the first people to find her mom’s remains.”

During the brief appearance, Nene, wearing jeans and a black jacket, tried to hide his face from the packed public gallery, including a large media contingent.

This prompted magistrate Nombulelo Nkosi to ask Nene to lower his mask so she could see his face. 

Prosecutor Nokubongwa Mahlaba opposed bail. 

She listed a number of reasons including that the firearm used during the crime had not yet been recovered.  

“He will influence and intimidate witnesses,” she said, adding the offence had shocked and outraged the community. Dozens of people protested outside the court.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, who was accompanied by MP and former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo, said she was happy Nene wasn’t granted bail.

Not only was the family dealt a heavy blow by this incident, but school children at Inchanga had also lost a much-needed teacher.  

The matter was postponed to July 13.

Durban cop granted bail in time to bury son he 'mistakenly' shot dead

The family of a 39-year-old Durban police officer, who stands accused for the murder of his son, have expressed their relief after he was granted ...
1 week ago

Rosemary Ndlovu and co-accused’s Legal Aid lawyer accuses cop of making ‘peculiar enquiries’

A Legal Aid lawyer who represents Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is considering withdrawing from the case.
1 month ago
