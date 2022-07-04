‘New Dawn is showing y’all flames’ — SA reacts to another massive fuel price increase

As if stage 6 load-shedding wasn’t bad enough, South Africans will experience more suffering this week when the price of fuel goes up by more than R2 a litre.

Fuel prices will reach record levels on Wednesday when they go up by R2.37/l for 93 octane petrol, R2.57/l for 95 octane, R2.30/l for low sulphur 50ppm diesel, R2.31/l for 500ppm and R2.21/l for illuminating paraffin.