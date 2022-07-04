×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘New Dawn is showing y’all flames’ — SA reacts to another massive fuel price increase

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 July 2022 - 13:44
Petrol and diesel are going up by more than R2 per litre this week. File photo.
Petrol and diesel are going up by more than R2 per litre this week. File photo.
Image: Vladyslav Starozhylov/123rf

As if stage 6 load-shedding wasn’t bad enough, South Africans will experience more suffering this week when the price of fuel goes up by more than R2 a litre.

Fuel prices will reach record levels on Wednesday when they go up by R2.37/l for 93 octane petrol, R2.57/l for 95 octane, R2.30/l for low sulphur 50ppm diesel, R2.31/for 500ppm and R2.21/l for illuminating paraffin.

Inland motorists will pay R26.30/1 for 93 octane petrol and R26.74 for 95 octane. From Wednesday 500ppm diesel will cost R25.40 inland and 50ppm diesel R25.53. The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago.

The increases come on the back of the ongoing war in Ukraine and increased international fuel prices.

Looking ahead, motorists can expect no mercy, as the temporary reduction in the fuel levy is expected to expire next month and the international fuel price continues its rise.

Shocked South Africans took to social media to share their frustration about the new fuel prices, with many calling for a nationwide protest over rising costs.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs

Petrol goes up by up to R2.57 a litre and diesel by up to R2.31 a litre on Wednesday
Motoring
2 hours ago

Government scrapped plan to add e-tolls cost to fuel levy after things grew ‘messy’: Mbalula

"The fuel levy story has become very messy over time and is no longer an option we can consider, among others," says transport minister Fikile ...
News
3 days ago

Scam or saviour — do fuel-saving devices actually work?

With petrol and diesel prices at record levels, there is renewed interest in aftermarket “fuel-saving” devices and additives that claim to save you ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Alarming drop in consumer confidence, CCI survey finds

Consumers across all income groups are worried about rising inflation, the prospect of further increases in lending rates, and looming fuel price ...
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Body of Khayalethu Magadla found South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths