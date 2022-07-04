Stink over Gauteng: Government team probing solution to smelly industry emissions

A task team investigating complaints about the stench experienced over parts of Gauteng and the North West in June has determined that a combination of weather events and emissions from industry were probably responsible for the sulphurous smell.

The task team comprises environmental and air quality officials from the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment and the provincial departments in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the North West and the Free State.

The team’s interim internal report, handed to minister Barbara Creecy, reflects that the sulphur smell may have emanated from industry operations in Mpumalanga and as a result of unusual air circulation patterns that saw the smell being blown over Gauteng and parts of the North West during the week of June 5 to 12.

The interim investigations show that a low-pressure system in the north of the Mozambique channel caused a relatively unusual circulation pattern over the region during the days on which the public raised complaints about the stench.

These conditions may have created prevailing south-easterly winds that transported air pollution from Mpumalanga into Gauteng and the North West, particularly over Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Pretoria.