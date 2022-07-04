×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Passengers ‘behaving badly’ on moving bus roof on busy Durban highway

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
04 July 2022 - 10:23
In a video clip posted on Twitter, several passengers are seen walking on the vehicle's roof at the Spaghetti Junction interchange.
In a video clip posted on Twitter, several passengers are seen walking on the vehicle's roof at the Spaghetti Junction interchange.
Image: via Twitter

A bus driver and passengers who walked on the roof of the moving vehicle on the busy N3 highway on Sunday, should be charged for endangering the lives of other road users.

This is according to Durban metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu, who told TimesLIVE on Monday the actions of the driver and passengers were “totally against the law”.

“All should be charged for this behaviour,” he said.

In a video clip posted on Twitter, several passengers are seen walking on the vehicle’s roof at the Spaghetti Junction interchange.

Occupants of a car travelling next to the bus encourage one passenger, who is hanging on the side of the bus, to swing his legs into their vehicle.

The act was captured on a dashcam.

Zungu said Durban metro police would step up freeway patrols to ensure officers were more vigilant.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Payday weekend sees 'problematic behaviour' spike in Cape Town

Payday weekend saw a spike in cases of assault, motor vehicle accidents and arrests for drunk driving across Cape Town.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Medics' vehicle stolen in Table View, chased into Muizenberg

Cape law enforcement officers retrieved a paramedic vehicle stolen from an accident scene on Saturday night.
News
3 weeks ago

Two minutes, no questions asked — all it takes to clone a number plate

A team was able to buy number plates from two of out three embossers without presenting any ID or proof of ownership
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Body of Khayalethu Magadla found South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths