What you said: I will take to the streets to protest against load-shedding

ANCYL National Youth Task Team (NYTT) spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize told TimesLIVE last week it would mobilise young people from across political lines to take action.

“Load-shedding is taking us back. We are done speaking to [the ANC leadership] nicely. We will mobilise young people and if we get suspended from the ANC, so be it. If we are accused of bringing the ANC into disrepute, so be it.

“We are not fighting factional battles. We are fighting against load-shedding. South Africans are deliberately put in the dark by incompetent leadership,” said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE asked readers if they would join a protest against load-shedding.

Two-thirds of readers said they would take to the streets, saying SA had been in an energy crisis for more than a decade.

Nearly one-third (29%) said protests would only make things worse, and 5% said they were not concerned because they have a generator.