South Africa

What you said: I will take to the streets to protest against load-shedding

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 July 2022 - 08:09
TimesLIVE readers weighed in on calls for protests against load-shedding. File photo.
TimesLIVE readers weighed in on calls for protests against load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

TimesLIVE readers have reacted to the ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL) plan to mobilise South Africans to march against load-shedding and the country’s energy crisis.

SA has experienced fluctuating power outages over the past week with unprotected strikes leading to Eskom unable to fix or maintain struggling generating units. On Sunday the power utility said stage 6 load-shedding would continue into the new week. 

“Eskom cautions the public that it will take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels,” it said. 

ANCYL National Youth Task Team (NYTT) spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize told TimesLIVE last week it would mobilise young people from across political lines to take action.

“Load-shedding is taking us back. We are done speaking to [the ANC leadership] nicely. We will mobilise young people and if we get suspended from the ANC, so be it. If we are accused of bringing the ANC into disrepute, so be it.

“We are not fighting factional battles. We are fighting against load-shedding. South Africans are deliberately put in the dark by incompetent leadership,” said Mkhize. 

TimesLIVE asked readers if they would join a protest against load-shedding.

Two-thirds of readers said they would take to the streets, saying SA had been in an energy crisis for more than a decade.

Nearly one-third (29%) said protests would only make things worse, and 5% said they were not concerned because they have a generator.

The debate continued on social media.

Leon Verster wrote: “The time to march lapsed a decade ago. Involvement should depend on voting the mess away at the next ballot.”

“I would join a call for early elections. Vote out this lousy party called ANC,” said Refentse Madiba.

Mzi Ngubane wrote: “The protests should be about forcing [public enterprises minister] Pravin Gordon and [Eskom CEO] Andre de Ruyter to step down. They have failed dismally and those who think they are doing well must employ them in their companies or households.”

