South Africa

Woman falls down gorge while hiking in KZN

04 July 2022 - 10:16
The National Sea Rescue Institute assisted with the rescue of a woman who fell down a gorge on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday. File photo.
Image: NSRI

A 49-year-old woman was injured when she fell down a gorge on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast while hiking on Sunday.

Gert du Plessis, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Edward commander, said a rescue crew was activated after midday following a report of the incident on the Umtamvuna hiking trail.

“Our NSRI jet-rib Spirit of Surfski VII was launched at The Pont and responded up the Umtamvuna River while police search and rescue, fire and rescue and paramedics hiked along the Umtamvuna hiking trail towards the patient.

“While we were responding along the river we were alerted to a private craft that appeared to have located the incident scene along the river banks.”

Du Plessis said the team hiked a short distance inland after coming ashore and found the woman in the care of rescuers.

“The patient was secured into a basket stretcher and hiked to our rescue craft.”

Du Plessis said the woman was in a stable condition and was transported to hospital.

