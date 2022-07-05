Charges dropped against cops accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba

The Johannesburg high court has acquitted four police officers on charges of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, last year.

Judge Mawabo Malangeni said none of the state witnesses could identity either of the accused as the people who shot dead Ntumba on March 10 2021.

Malangeni said the state could not provide any credible evidence that warranted a conviction.

After the state concluded its case in March, the four accused — Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, — brought their application for discharge of the charges against them in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.