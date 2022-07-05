×

South Africa

Cops accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba's death acquitted

05 July 2022 - 11:28
Mthokozisi Ntumba was 35 when he died after allegedly being hit by police rubber bullets.
The police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba were acquitted on Tuesday morning.

Four police officers were arrested after the death of Ntumba during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in March last year.

On Monday, lawyers representing the officers argued that charges against the accused should be dropped because the police officers in the video footage presented in court could not be positively identified, Sowetan reported.

The footage also did not show any of them shooting at anyone.

They also argued that none of the state witnesses were able to place the accused at the scene.

The lawyers were presenting argument in the Johannesburg high court during their application to have the charges against their clients, Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, dropped.

This is a developing story

