×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cops seize global heroin smuggling network's hidden stash

Stop and search operation by organised crime detectives and crime intelligence agents on N12 leads to major drug haul

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
05 July 2022 - 20:32
Some of the packets of heroin and crystal meth which were recovered by police during a search of a bakkie on the N12 near Springs on the East Rand
Some of the packets of heroin and crystal meth which were recovered by police during a search of a bakkie on the N12 near Springs on the East Rand
Image: supplied

Narcotics detectives and police crime intelligence agents have seized dozens of kilograms of heroin and crystal meth from an international drug smuggling syndicate outside Johannesburg.

Officers from the SAPS organised crime investigation head office and crime intelligence agents from the transnational, drug trafficking and gangs section, along with the K9 West Rand unit members, made the seizure when they arrested a suspected drug trafficker on Tuesday afternoon on the N12 near Springs on the East Rand.

The suspect has been charged with dealing in drugs and will appear in court soon.

Police sources said the suspect was arrested hours after entering SA from Mozambique.

A policeman, who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said investigators had been monitoring the suspect for some time.

TimesLIVE understands the suspect is allegedly linked to an Afghanistan-based drug syndicate specialising in smuggling narcotics into SA via Tanzania and Mozambique.

Bags of heroin hidden inside false compartments of a bakkie whose driver was stopped by police on the N12 near Springs on the East Rand.
Bags of heroin hidden inside false compartments of a bakkie whose driver was stopped by police on the N12 near Springs on the East Rand.
Image: supplied

The source said the heroin and crystal meth, which was wrapped in 75 different packages, was hidden in false compartments built into the suspect’s Ford Ranger bakkie.

“The suspect has been under observation for quite some time. We believe he is part of an international heroin and crystal meth smuggling syndicate which brings the drugs into SA via the east coast of Africa.

“The drugs are brought into SA for consumption here and for distribution to Europe and Australia.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Drug dealers use courier service to ferry tik, Mandrax

A courier service was used for a consignment of drugs, but police were not fooled.
News
1 month ago

Sting nets Cape Town top cop for escorting ‘agent’ transporting drugs

A top Cape Town cop has been bust in a sting operation for allegedly escorting a drug trafficker who was actually a police intelligence agent.
News
2 months ago

Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town International Airport

A passenger caught with cocaine concealed in her luggage and heroin in her shoes after landing at Cape Town International Airport will appear in ...
News
4 months ago

Three nabbed in R254m KZN drug bust case, released on R30k bail

Three people implicated in a R254m drug bust were arrested this week, almost four years after the Hawks discovered a huge clandestine ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  3. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths