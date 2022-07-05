Health facilities must be excluded from load-shedding, says department

The Gauteng health department says provincial health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi has asked the provincial government to assist in leading the engagement with municipalities to ensure that health facilities are excluded from supply interruptions given the critical service they render.

The department was responding to an article published on TimesLIVE where the head of internal medicine at Charlotte Maxeke, Prof Adam Mohamed, spoke about the strain load-shedding has brought on the health system.

As a solution, Mohamed said hospitals should be excluded from the enforced power outages implemented by Eskom.

Gauteng health’s head of communication, Motalatale Modiba, said hospitals render essential services and should be excluded from service interruptions.

“Sadly, the current reality is that healthcare facilities often bear the brunt of interruptions in water supply or electricity outages. Some of our facilities like the Far East Rand Regional Hospital are exempted from load-shedding. However, as this weekend proved, this is not enough if there is no guarantee of supply,” Modiba said.