×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Here’s how much more petrol and food costs a year later

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
05 July 2022 - 13:44
South Africans are forking out 13.6% more for basic food items compared to a year ago. File photo.
South Africans are forking out 13.6% more for basic food items compared to a year ago. File photo.
Image: 123rf

South Africans are paying nearly 14%, or about R500, more for a food basket and 54%, or nearly R10 more, per litre of petrol than they did a year ago.

Inflation, international markets, the war in Ukraine and soaring oil costs have led to several increases over the past few months. On top of that, major metros such as Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban recently implemented municipal electricity tariff increases between 7.47% and 9.5%. In Joburg, water tariffs rose by 9.75% and property rates by 4.85%.

FOOD

The latest Household Affordability Index shows the average cost of the goods basket increased by R560.57 (13.6%) from R4,128.23 in June 2021 to R4,688.81 in June 2022.

The index looks at food prices from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in Northern Cape.

FUEL

The department of mineral resources & energy and energy this week announced fuel increases of more than R2 per litre.

The price of 93-octane petrol will rise by R2.37/l, 95-octane by R2.57/l, low sulphur 50 ppm diesel by R2.30/l and 500 ppm by R2.31/l. Illuminating paraffin rises R2.21/l on Wednesday.

This means the new retail price for a litre of 93 petrol inland will be R26.31 and R26.74 for 95. From Wednesday 500 ppm diesel will cost R25.40 inland and 50 ppm diesel R25.53.

The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago, when it cost R17.39/l  for 95 inland and R16.67/l at the coast.

The wholesale price of 500 ppm diesel was R15.08/l inland and R14.47/l at the coast last year.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

July price hikes poised to hit hard — here's how people are trimming budgets

July has arrived – the month in which consumers will be hard hit by price hikes, most notably increased electricity costs (despite load-shedding ...
News
4 days ago

More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs

Petrol goes up by up to R2.57 a litre and diesel by up to R2.31 a litre on Wednesday
Motoring
1 day ago

Don't pop the pill in the tank: Sasol warns against 'fuel saving' additives amid price hike

Sasol warned the pills could have a detrimental effect on vehicles' engines.
Motoring
5 hours ago

As municipal tariffs increase, consumers say they can’t keep up with the rising cost of living

Many South Africans are financially stretched to the limit — and that's before higher municipal rates kick in this month.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  2. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa
  3. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  4. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  5. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths