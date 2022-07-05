Here’s how much more petrol and food costs a year later

South Africans are paying nearly 14%, or about R500, more for a food basket and 54%, or nearly R10 more, per litre of petrol than they did a year ago.

Inflation, international markets, the war in Ukraine and soaring oil costs have led to several increases over the past few months. On top of that, major metros such as Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban recently implemented municipal electricity tariff increases between 7.47% and 9.5%. In Joburg, water tariffs rose by 9.75% and property rates by 4.85%.

FOOD

The latest Household Affordability Index shows the average cost of the goods basket increased by R560.57 (13.6%) from R4,128.23 in June 2021 to R4,688.81 in June 2022.

The index looks at food prices from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in Northern Cape.

FUEL

The department of mineral resources & energy and energy this week announced fuel increases of more than R2 per litre.

The price of 93-octane petrol will rise by R2.37/l, 95-octane by R2.57/l, low sulphur 50 ppm diesel by R2.30/l and 500 ppm by R2.31/l. Illuminating paraffin rises R2.21/l on Wednesday.

This means the new retail price for a litre of 93 petrol inland will be R26.31 and R26.74 for 95. From Wednesday 500 ppm diesel will cost R25.40 inland and 50 ppm diesel R25.53.

The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago, when it cost R17.39/l for 95 inland and R16.67/l at the coast.

The wholesale price of 500 ppm diesel was R15.08/l inland and R14.47/l at the coast last year.

