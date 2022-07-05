×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Eastern Cape Liquor Board cites staffing issues after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

05 July 2022 - 17:47 By DEMI BUZO and Catherine White
The Enyobeni tavern, where 21 East London children lost their lives. File photo.
The Enyobeni tavern, where 21 East London children lost their lives. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has cited staffing issues after the tragic and mysterious deaths of 21 youths at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape on June 26.

The venue, which was granted its license in 2012, had not been complying with several liquor law regulations, including those relating to altering the establishment’s initial structure. 

According to board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya, a lack of staff has affected how the board monitors compliance by liquor outlets such as Enyobeni tavern.

“We have very few liquor inspectors. We have 16 inspectors who have to look after 7,500 liquor outlets in the province,” said Msiya.

LISTEN HERE: 

Despite many calls for the closure of the tavern and other liquor outlets in Scenery Park, East London, Msiya said the law must take its course and the board would do everything in its power to strengthen its enforcement capacity, including working with stakeholders such as the police and other law enforcement agencies. 

The mass funeral service for the tavern victims will be held at the Scenery Park sports field on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral service of 21 teenagers who died in East London tavern tragedy

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday attend the mass funeral service of 21 teenagers who died at a tavern in East London on June 26.
News
1 day ago

Enyobeni tragedy: ‘How did we survive while our friends did not?’

Two patrons who were at the Enyobeni tavern on the night of the tragedy describe scenes of panic and chaos, and make troubling allegations about how ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

WATCH | 'Please open the door! Please open the door!' — Survivor describes night of terror and tragedy at tavern

A survivor of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy told TimesLIVE people screamed and cried for help but the bouncer closed the door of the East London tavern ...
Video & Podcasts
3 days ago

LISTEN | 'Report on cause of deaths not out': SAPS slams speculation over Enyobeni deaths

The SAPS in the Eastern Cape has refuted rumours about the cause of the death of 21 teenagers in the Enyobeni tavern in East London.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  3. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths