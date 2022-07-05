LISTEN | Eastern Cape Liquor Board cites staffing issues after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has cited staffing issues after the tragic and mysterious deaths of 21 youths at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape on June 26.

The venue, which was granted its license in 2012, had not been complying with several liquor law regulations, including those relating to altering the establishment’s initial structure.

According to board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya, a lack of staff has affected how the board monitors compliance by liquor outlets such as Enyobeni tavern.

“We have very few liquor inspectors. We have 16 inspectors who have to look after 7,500 liquor outlets in the province,” said Msiya.

