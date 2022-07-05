×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Numsa members accept Eskom’s 7% increase offer

05 July 2022 - 18:18 By TimesLIVE
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. The union accepted a 7% wage offer from Eskom.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. The union accepted a 7% wage offer from Eskom.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said on Tuesday it had received a mandate from its members to accept Eskom’s wage proposal.

Listen:

Numsa said the agreement would  apply from July 1 2022 until June 30 2023 to all permanent bargaining unit employees employed at Eskom.

“The salary increase is 7% across the board.

“Eskom agrees to reinstate the changes to conditions of service, which existed as at June 30 2021, with effect from July 1 2022,” Numsa said.

It said the housing allowance would increase by R400 for the period July 1 2022 to June 30 2023.

“As Numsa, we are pleased to have finally resolved this round of wage talks, particularly given the difficult circumstances that we faced. The conditions of service which were unilaterally withdrawn, and which caused so much pain to our members, have been restored. We have also secured an improvement from last year, after Eskom imposed 1.5%,” Numsa said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

'We accept 7% increase but consider adding R15,000 one-off sweetener' — NUM members

Eskom employees have overwhelmingly accepted Eskom's 7% wage increase offer but many regions are proposing an additional one-off R15,000 sweetener.
News
7 hours ago

Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for Eskom

With the advent of stage six load-shedding, the precarious state of the power utility has become untenable
News
1 day ago

JMPD warns people against directing traffic during load-shedding

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the city will not be liable should anything go wrong.
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  3. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths