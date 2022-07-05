True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Targeting the vulnerable: The serial crimes of Brydon Brandt
When Brydon Brandt was arrested in 1997 in connection with the death of his friend and roommate, police had no idea they had arrested a serial killer.
Listen to the story here:
Within hours of the suspect being apprehended, he confessed to a string of unsolved murders — and it became clear he had specifically targeted sex workers.
While this victim profile is nowhere near as prevalent in South African serial killers as it is among those in other countries, when a serial offender does target sex workers, they almost always get away with their crimes for far longer.
In episode 84 of True Crime South Africa, we look at Brandt’s serial crimes and consider whether his choice of victim played a role in how long it took for him to be apprehended.
