South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Targeting the vulnerable: The serial crimes of Brydon Brandt

05 July 2022 - 14:17 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Brydon Brandt confessed to a string of unsolved murders. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

When Brydon Brandt was arrested in 1997 in connection with the death of his friend and roommate, police had no idea they had arrested a serial killer.

Listen to the story here: 

Within hours of the suspect being apprehended, he confessed to a string of unsolved murders — and it became clear he had specifically targeted sex workers.

While this victim profile is nowhere near as prevalent in South African serial killers as it is among those in other countries, when a serial offender does target sex workers, they almost always get away with their crimes for far longer.

In episode 84 of True Crime South Africa, we look at Brandt’s serial crimes and consider whether his choice of victim played a role in how long it took for him to be apprehended.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

MORE:

PODCAST | Released to kill: the murder of Michaela Williams

In episode 83 of 'True Crime South Africa', we delve into the horrific murder of Michaela Williams and consider how a parole board’s decision may ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Killing Johannes Doe: The crimes of Plank and Swart

In the early hours of February 1 1989 passersby on a road near Germiston saw a car engulfed in flames, and a man nearby kneeling with his hands ...
News
4 weeks ago

LISTEN | True crime podcast song collaboration highlights the plight of SA’s missing people

Alyssa and Jesse Joao have never met their aunt Desiree Reid. She went missing in January 2000, before they were born to her sister Janet Joao.
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Deadly legal rulings and the cases they created

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, 'True Crime SA' focuses on two cases, the ill-fated rulings that facilitated them and the crimes for which the ...
News
1 month ago
