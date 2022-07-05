PODCAST | Targeting the vulnerable: The serial crimes of Brydon Brandt

Within hours of the suspect being apprehended, he confessed to a string of unsolved murders — and it became clear he had specifically targeted sex workers.

While this victim profile is nowhere near as prevalent in South African serial killers as it is among those in other countries, when a serial offender does target sex workers, they almost always get away with their crimes for far longer.

In episode 84 of True Crime South Africa, we look at Brandt’s serial crimes and consider whether his choice of victim played a role in how long it took for him to be apprehended.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.