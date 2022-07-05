Richard Mdluli granted parole

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli is out on parole after serving one year and 10 months for crimes he committed more than 20 years ago.

The department of correctional services has confirmed Mdluli has been placed on parole effective from Tuesday.

In September 2020 Mdluli was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping, assault and intimidation.

The department said Mdluli qualified to be considered for parole placement after serving one-third of his sentence.

It emphasised it is important to note the crimes for which he was found guilty were committed in October 1998.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the decision was taken by the correctional supervision and parole board, having assessed Mdluli’s profile and other material submitted for the purposes of parole consideration.

“The minimum detention period for Mdluli was on May 28 2022, but he could not be considered for parole placement at the time due to a pending court case. Subsequently, he was given bail of R10,000 (paid in full on June 28), thus paving the way for his parole consideration process to proceed,” Nxumalo said.

He said Mdluli will complete the remainder of his sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he is expected to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subject to supervision until his sentence expires.

TimesLIVE

