Richard Mdluli granted parole

05 July 2022 - 12:16
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli in court. File image.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli is out on parole after serving one year and 10 months for crimes he committed more than 20 years ago.

The department of correctional services has confirmed Mdluli has been placed on parole effective from Tuesday.

In September 2020 Mdluli was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping, assault and intimidation.

The department said Mdluli qualified to be considered for parole placement after serving one-third of his sentence.

It emphasised it is important to note the crimes for which he was found guilty were committed in October 1998.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the decision was taken by the correctional supervision and parole board, having assessed Mdluli’s profile and other material submitted for the purposes of parole consideration.

“The minimum detention period for Mdluli was on May 28 2022, but he could not be considered for parole placement at the time due to a pending court case. Subsequently, he was given bail of R10,000 (paid in full on June 28), thus paving the way for his parole consideration process to proceed,” Nxumalo said.

He said Mdluli will complete the remainder of his sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he is expected to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subject to supervision until his sentence expires.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

How 'Zuma's cop', Richard Mdluli, became the law

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, who was sentenced to a five-year jail term this week for offences which occurred more than 20 years ...
News
1 year ago

Richard Mdluli wants taxpayers to foot his legal bills for corruption case

The former crime intelligence boss wants you to pay the legal bill for his corruption case, in which he is accused of gross abuse of the secret ...
News
1 year ago

From kidnapping & assault to jail time— five must-read stories on Richard Mdluli

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi spent their first night in jail on Tuesday after both were sentenced ...
News
1 year ago

Richard Mdluli sentence a vindication of the rule of law: Freedom Under Law

The sentencing of former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli is an important vindication of the rule of law because one of the country's ...
News
1 year ago
