Van Damme says Zuma-Sambudla attacked Madonsela for her father’s approval

Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme has weighed in on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla comparing Thuli Madonsela to a gorilla, claiming sheonly attacked the former public protector for her father’s approval.

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma came under fire this week after seemingly comparing Madonsela’s facial features to those of a gorilla.

She said Madonsela and President Cyril Ramaphosa had a “nose of a sell-out”.

Her remark drew outrage from many online, including Van Damme.

“Uyis’phukuphuku Dudu, aw’zenzisi. (You are stupid Dudu, you are not even pretending.) Wenzela uyihlo wonke lododi? Awum’dala that time (You are doing all this rubbish for your father? You are too old for this.) ‘Daddy look what I posted on the internet. I said she looks like a monkey. Love me. Approve of me’,” said Van Damme.