WATCH | ‘The Family Table’ featuring Khensani Nobanda
Balancing expectations and your truth, find out how this executive got to the top
05 July 2022 - 09:29
In this episode of The Family Table, Gugu and Bongani sit down with Khensani Nobanda, group executive for group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, to hear all about her journey.
The Family Table is a weekly discussion in which inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea.
• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.
