South Africa

WATCH | ‘The Family Table’ featuring Khensani Nobanda

Balancing expectations and your truth, find out how this executive got to the top

05 July 2022 - 09:29 By TImesLIVE

In this episode of The Family Table, Gugu and Bongani sit down with Khensani Nobanda, group executive for group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, to hear all about her journey.

The Family Table is a weekly discussion in which inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea.

• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.

TimesLIVE

MORE OF THE FAMILY TABLE:

WATCH | ‘The Family Table’ featuring Bongani Chinkanda

In this episode, the team breaks down The Family Table and what the viewers can expect in future
News
2 months ago

WATCH | ‘The Family Table’ featuring Andile Khumalo

In this episode of 'The Family Table': Entrepreneur Andile Khumalo gives start-up advice, and how to find a balance between business and family
News
2 months ago

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Ciko Thomas

In this episode of 'The Family Table': Banker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed petrol head Ciko Thomas sits down with Bongani Chinkanda and ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Cezanne Kouta

In this episode of The Family Table: Wine and how to enjoy it with Eighteen13 owner Cezanne Kouta
News
2 months ago

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Candice Thurston

In this episode of The Family Table: let’s talk about hair and deracialising it with founder of hair and beauty salon chain, Candi
News
3 months ago

'The Family Table' featuring Oskido

A house DJ inspired by a hip-hop movie, Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa talks about the birth of Kalawa Jazmee, how he went from a motor mechanic to selling ...
News
3 months ago
