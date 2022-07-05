'We accept 7% increase but consider adding R15,000 one-off sweetener' — NUM members

Eskom employees have overwhelmingly accepted Eskom's 7% wage increase offer but many regions are proposing an additional one-off R15,000 sweetener.

This emerged at a Monday feedback meeting of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) ahead of a shop steward council with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), who are currently meeting and consolidating their position on a salary increase offer by Eskom.

Different regions are presenting their feedback in Sandton ahead of the convening of the central bargaining forum at 2pm.

All NUM regions that made presentations in the morning accepted the 7% salary increase offer that the power utility made on Friday, however some proposed amendments.

A representative from the Highveld region in Mpumalanga told the meeting their members were proposing a two-year deal to avoid “fighting with Eskom” every year.

He said they also proposed that Eskom pay them a R15,000 one-off fee, which was supported by other regions that presented their feedback.