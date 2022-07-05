Why are there so many different Covid-19 vaccines?

There are several different Covid-19 vaccines available around the world, two of which are used in SA.

In a recent note to global healthcare workers, the World Health Organization (WHO) explained why there are so many different vaccines on the market,

It said the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 led to pharmaceutical companies and medical research centres rushing to find a way to treat the virus.

“As the global seriousness of the pandemic became rapidly apparent, development of effective vaccines for Covid-19 became the top priority of many pharmaceutical companies and medical research institutes.

“There was also unprecedented government and private sector investment in vaccine development. There is now a wide range of technologies for developing new vaccines and many of the organisations developing Covid-19 vaccines have experience in one or more of these technologies.”

It said the race to get a Covid-19 vaccine means that there will likely always be a vaccine available in areas where it is needed.