South Africa

8 initiate deaths in Eastern Cape, where illegal schools outnumber legal ones

06 July 2022 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE
Eight initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the start of the season on June 17. File image
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Traditional surgeons and nurses who are part of illegal initiation schools should be arrested and charged, say MPs in the portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Parliamentarians, who are conducting oversight visits to initiation schools in the OR Tambo district municipality, said eight initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the start of the season on June 17.

The deaths occurred in the Mhlontlo and King Sabata Dalindyebo municipalities, which the committee will visit to learn more about the circumstances around the fatalities.

MPs said they learnt there are 66 legal initiation schools and 68 illegal initiation schools in the OR Tambo district.

“The committee was also informed that the closure of illegal initiation schools was complicated by the fact that there are no hospital beds available for initiates rescued from the illegal schools, and rescue centres are no longer operational due to the Covid-19 pandemic and depletion of resources.”

They said this was not acceptable.

“The Customary Initiation Act is clear on what action needs to be taken against illegal schools. They have to be closed down, and the committee expects traditional surgeons and nurses who are part of these illegal schools to be arrested and charged. The committee is clear that law enforcement agencies should not tolerate any lawless behaviour from communities that protect illegal traditional surgeons and nurses.”

Police told MPs they have made eight arrests and opened 21 cases during the current season.

TimesLIVE

