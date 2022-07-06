×

Beware of roaming elephants in St Lucia, warns environmental authority

06 July 2022 - 11:21
The iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority in KZN has warned visitors and neighbouring communities of roaming elephants 'with unusual behaviour' roaming the western areas of the park. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chris Fourie
The iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority in KZN has warned visitors and neighbouring communities of roaming elephants 'with unusual behaviour' roaming the western areas of the park. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chris Fourie

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority in KwaZulu-Natal has warned visitors and neighbouring communities to steer clear of roaming elephants.

Spokesperson Bheki Manzini said the animals, “with unusual behaviour”, were roaming around the western shores of the park, especially around the Dukuduku gate in St Lucia.

“The park is home to untamed wild animals that can cause damage to property, inflict injury and even cause death to human beings. You are therefore strongly urged and advised to be alert when walking or driving around the park, to stay inside your vehicles, except in designated areas, and stay away from animals.”

In January, a KwaZulu-Natal family was traumatised after an elephant overturned their SUV. The incident was captured on video by another family.

WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV

A KwaZulu-Natal family was traumatised after an elephant they encountered in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, in the north of the province, flipped ...
News
5 months ago

Manzini urged parents to closely monitor their children when visiting the park during the school holidays to ensure their safety.

“The park has approximately 110 elephants. Elephants are naturally a huge drawcard for tourists. However, we urge visitors to exercise caution when encountering them.”

Manzini said sitting at the back of an open vehicle or in a vehicle with no roof or sides is not permitted in the park due to the dangers posed by wild animals, particularly elephants.

“A reasonable distance should be maintained from elephants (50m) and guests may not get out of the vehicles or lean out of windows for any reason, including the taking of photographs.”

TIPS WHEN ENCOUNTERING ELEPHANTS:

  • slow down as soon as you see them;
  • switch off the engine, sit quietly and enjoy the animals;
  • keep an eye on both sides and the rear of the vehicle for approaching elephants;
  • make sure you can easily drive away from the sighting;
  • allow the animals a clear path away from the area;
  • give them space to move off the road before driving past them;
  • retreat slowly if they show signs of unease or mild threat;
  • drive away slowly and quietly if the animals continue to show any threatening behaviour;
  • give a musth bull (evident by dark, oily secretions on either side of the head) lots of space (more than 50m) — their testosterone levels make them short-tempered;
  • reverse if a musth bull is in front of you, don’t drive past or let him walk towards you; and
  • if an elephant displays aggressive behaviour, such as rushing towards a vehicle, tusking the ground, throwing sand/branches at you or trumpeting loudly, always retreat.

TimesLIVE

