Beware of roaming elephants in St Lucia, warns environmental authority

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority in KwaZulu-Natal has warned visitors and neighbouring communities to steer clear of roaming elephants.

Spokesperson Bheki Manzini said the animals, “with unusual behaviour”, were roaming around the western shores of the park, especially around the Dukuduku gate in St Lucia.

“The park is home to untamed wild animals that can cause damage to property, inflict injury and even cause death to human beings. You are therefore strongly urged and advised to be alert when walking or driving around the park, to stay inside your vehicles, except in designated areas, and stay away from animals.”

In January, a KwaZulu-Natal family was traumatised after an elephant overturned their SUV. The incident was captured on video by another family.