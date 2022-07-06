×

South Africa

Family member collapses at Enyobeni victims’ funeral

06 July 2022 - 11:06 By Sithandiwe Velaphi
A family member of an Enyobeni tavern tragedy victim has been hospitalised after collapsing before the funeral.
Image: SITHANDIWE VELAPHI

A 30-year-old woman collapsed shortly before the funeral of the 21 Enyobeni tavern victims on Wednesday morning. She was taken to hospital.

The woman, whose name is known to the Dispatch, is a relative of Bhongo Ncandana, a 17-year-old who died in the tragedy.

A mass funeral for the victims is taking place at the sports grounds in the Scenery Park area.

DispatchLIVE

