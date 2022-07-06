×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Heavy handed? Action Society vows to take on Cele and police

06 July 2022 - 15:14 By TimesLIVE
Action Society says it will take action against police minister Bheki Cele after his outburst in Gugulethu on Tuesday.
Action Society says it will take action against police minister Bheki Cele after his outburst in Gugulethu on Tuesday.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

Action Society says it will be laying charges and complaints against police minister Bheki Cele and members of the police who removed the lobby group’s leader from a meeting in Gugulethu on Tuesday.

Cele shouted at Ian Cameron, director of community safety at Action Society, to shut up and sit down after the minister failed to answer questions about his apparent inability to fulfil his constitutional mandate to protect South Africans against crime.

Survivors and families of victims of gender-based violence had mandated Action Society to speak on their behalf during the meeting.

Police members then forcibly removed Cameron from the meeting.

The organisation also has a #Celemustgo campaign, in which it accuses Cele of being  culpable for the continued mismanagement of the police. 

“Action Society and I will be laying four charges and complaints against Bheki Cele and the members of the SA Police Service who spinelessly removed me from yesterday’s community meeting held in Gugulethu,” Cameron said.

WATCH | Bheki Cele’s heated rant gets tongues wagging

"Don't teach me about human rights. Don't tell me about the safety of my people. I fought for it, I nearly died for it. I was arrested for it, I was ...
News
9 hours ago

Action Society said it will lodge a complaint with the public protector in terms of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act and its code of ethics for Cele’s “disgraceful” conduct, failure to act in good faith and allegedly compromising the credibility and integrity of his office.

Action Society said it will also lodge a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, to investigate the alleged misconduct of the police who ejected Cameron from the meeting and deprived him of his right to liberty and bodily integrity.

“Finally, I will lodge a criminal complaint against Bheki Cele and the SAPS members who physically accosted me,” Cameron said.

Action Society said it will continue to advocate and fight for the thousands of South Africans who are victims of Cele’s alleged failures as minister of police.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘Someone must answer’: Cele to Enyobeni tragedy mourners

Police minister Bheki Cele declared the day of the burial of the 21 Enyobeni tavern casualties a day of peace.
News
1 hour ago

POLL | Was Bheki Cele right to lambaste Action Society’s Ian Cameron?

Was Cele defending himself or acting like a spoilt child?
News
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Cele tells community member to 'shut up' during heated exchange at meeting

Police minister Bheki Cele lost his composure in Gugulethu on Tuesday when Ian Cameron, a director of community safety at Action Society, questioned ...
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  3. Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the ... South Africa
  4. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  5. Mmusi Maimane slams Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for comparing Thuli Madonsela to a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths