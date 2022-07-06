×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at Drakensberg Boys Choir School

06 July 2022 - 14:00
Kayden Mulder is a Drakensberg Boys Choir School pupil whose mother cannot afford the fees for him to stay at the school.
Kayden Mulder is a Drakensberg Boys Choir School pupil whose mother cannot afford the fees for him to stay at the school.
Image: Jadean Frame/BackaBuddy

A mother of a Drakensberg Boys Choir School pupil has started crowdfunding in a bid to keep her son at the prestigious school in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Jadean Frame, Kayden Mulder’s mother, started crowdfunding to raise R180,000 for her son’s tuition for the next two academic years.

Kayden’s journey at the school started in October 2018 when he was scouted to be a “Drakie boy”. 

He was auditioned and accepted into the school as a grade 4 pupil in 2019. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Frame said raising the funds to keep him at the school was important for her family. She said it would allow her son the opportunity to continue his studies in a school where he is able to show his true character, love and appreciation for music. 

Frame said she started crowdfunding after receiving a letter of demand from the school, stating Kayden could not return next term if his fees were not up to date. 

“I negotiated that I would do as much fundraising as possible, hence my utter desperation to reach out. I am not one to put my pride in my pocket so this has been a big step for me.

“The problem is ongoing though, and I have mentioned to the school over the years that I could not afford the fees. I didn’t realise crowdfunding was a thing until a very special woman met my son and got in touch with me. I confided in her and here we are.”

Frame said should she not raise enough money to pay for her son’s tuition she would have to seek placement at a mainstream school and his time at Drakensberg Boys Choir School would end.

“Kayden really is an all-round top achiever and, despite him losing his dad, he used that as a tool to power through anything and everything. I cannot let my son down. It would be to his absolute detriment for him not to return and finish his time at Drakensberg Boys Choir School.”

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir singing and dancing with Sharks players will make your day

“Magic happens when the arts and sport come together,” said the choir.
Sport
4 months ago

Mulder was one of the boys who sang in the school’s choir with Sharks players at Kings Park Stadium in Durban earlier this year. 

No donations have yet been made on the crowdfunding page, and Frame said she does not think donations have been made to the school either. 

“I have no line of sight of any donations made as it is school holidays and the offices are closed. I have emailed the school to see if I could get an indication.

“Generally donors prefer to stay anonymous, from what I have been told. I have had inbox messages with questions and suggestions of donations that could be made,” she said. 

Those who wish to make a donation towards Mulder’s tuition can make a direct deposit in his name to Drakensberg Boys Choir School using the following information:

Account: First National Bank

Account name: Drakensberg Boys Choir School

Account number: 5088 0023 227

Branch code: 220325

Reference: Kayden Mulder

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir covers Imagine Dragons’ ‘Follow You’

The Drakensberg Boys Choir has captivated music lovers online with the release of their exceptional rendition of Imagine Dragons' "Follow You".
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir joins 'Light SA Red'

According to a statement from the school, the choir has cancelled seven tours and 68 concerts since the start of the lockdown on March 27.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

LISTEN | The Drakensberg Boys’ Choir tries to make sense of the world through song

The song is a collection of crazy ideas that makes one stop to think about what really matters in this world
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  3. Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the ... South Africa
  4. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  5. Mmusi Maimane slams Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for comparing Thuli Madonsela to a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths