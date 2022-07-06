×

South Africa

IN PICS | Empty coffins, tears at Enyobeni tavern tragedy mass funeral

06 July 2022 - 11:58 By TIMESLIVE
Mourners at the mass funeral of 21 teenagers who died at in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
Mourners at the mass funeral of 21 teenagers who died at in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
Image: Mark Andrews

Mourners gathered in Scenery Park in East London on Wednesday for the mass funeral of 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of the mourners.

The Daily Dispatch reported earlier that a 30-year-old woman collapsed shortly before the funeral. She was taken to hospital.

Clergy men and women lead in the procession of caskets ar the mass funeral of the 19 deceased youngsters at the Scenery Park sport ground on Wednesday.
Clergy men and women lead in the procession of caskets ar the mass funeral of the 19 deceased youngsters at the Scenery Park sport ground on Wednesday.
Image: ALAN EASON
People gather near empty coffins ahead of the mass funeral for the victims of the East London tavern tragedy on July 6 2022.
People gather near empty coffins ahead of the mass funeral for the victims of the East London tavern tragedy on July 6 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers carry an empty coffin at a funeral parlour ahead of the mass funeral. President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the mourners.
Workers carry an empty coffin at a funeral parlour ahead of the mass funeral. President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the mourners.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man passes mortuary vans loaded with empty coffins at a funeral parlour ahead of the mass funeral.
A man passes mortuary vans loaded with empty coffins at a funeral parlour ahead of the mass funeral.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mourners at the mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London.
Mourners at the mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London. 
Image: ALAN EASON
A school pupil in uniform at the mass funeral.
A school pupil in uniform at the mass funeral.
Image: ALAN EASON
President Cyril Ramaphosa passes empty coffins as he arrives at the mass funeral in the Eastern Cape.
President Cyril Ramaphosa passes empty coffins as he arrives at the mass funeral in the Eastern Cape.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women sing hymns during the mass funeral.
Women sing hymns during the mass funeral.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Family member collapses at Enyobeni victims’ funeral

A 30-year-old woman collapsed shortly before the funeral of the 21 Enyobeni tavern victims on Wednesday morning. She was taken to hospital.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Cele: Medical expert to speak at funeral for Enyobeni tragedy victims

Family members of the 21 youngsters who recently died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London have started to gather at the Scenery Park Sports ...
News
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Eastern Cape Liquor Board cites staffing issues after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has cited staffing issues after the tragic and mysterious deaths of 21 youths at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape on ...
News
19 hours ago
