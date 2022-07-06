×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Money mules, impersonation scams and fake CVs on the rise

06 July 2022 - 08:58 By TimesLIVE
The number of fraud incidents reported in Gauteng in the first five months of this year increased by 117% over the same period last year. File photo.
The number of fraud incidents reported in Gauteng in the first five months of this year increased by 117% over the same period last year. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A significant increase in fraud is being recorded as criminals take advantage of a risk-heavy environment, says the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS).

“This is particularly concerning given the economic climate we are facing,” said CEO Manie van Schalkwyk.

“Consumers are facing a significant cycle of high inflation and are looking for ways to make ends meet. This makes them increasingly vulnerable to scams and schemes.”

Comparing the first five months of 2022 with the same period in 2021, the service said the risk of money muling has increased by 97%.

This is when a person approaches someone else and asks them if they can use their account to send money to a relative in another country.

“While this should immediately be a red flag, you will be surprised by how many people willingly comply in the hope they can be of assistance,” said Van Schalkwyk.

“Unfortunately this opens the door for fraudsters to take significant advantage of their victim.”

To prevent this Van Schalkwyk urged people to be very protective of their banking details.

“The person in front of you may be in genuine need. However, they may also be fraudster.”

He said biometrics is adding an extra sophisticated layer of security to try to prevent financial crime from taking place. However, this makes fraudsters more insistent and increases the level of involvement from the public.

SA ranked 6th country most affected by cybercrime, research finds

SA is among the top 10 countries found to have experienced the most cybercrime in 2021, according to the latest research by cybersecurity company ...
News
2 months ago

“Impersonation has always been a significant crime in SA as fraudsters prey on their victims through phishing, smishing and vishing. Impersonation increased by 264% for the first five months of the year compared to 2021 and could be linked to recent major data breaches.”

Forged documentation is also soaring.

The service said SA has one of the highest reported unemployment rates in the world at 34.5%.

“In an effort to increase employability, we are seeing a rise in false qualifications, which has increased by 158% over cases reported in 2021.”

Gauteng is the economic hub and the province with the highest fraud stats. The province makes up 62% of the country’s total fraud incidents. The number of fraud incidents recorded in 2022 increased by 117% over the number of incidents reported in 2021.

The Western Cape, which made up 8% of the country’s total fraud incidents, recorded a 133% increase.

KwaZulu-Natal contributed 18% of the fraud incidents in 2021. The SAFPS said the number of incidents reported there this year increased by 106%.

The service offers consumers free protection tools against fraud.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WENDY KNOWLER | Scammers will scam, but you have the info to dodge a bullet

It is a good feeling when readers and listeners get back to me on how my tips helped them prevent a crisis
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Dis-Chem warns data breach could lead to cyber-fraud

South Africans learnt this week of yet another “compromise” of their personal information — almost 3.7-million Dis-Chem customers’ names, email ...
News
1 month ago

Fraudsters, warranties and forfeiting premiums on cancelled policies

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  3. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  4. Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the ... South Africa
  5. Mmusi Maimane slams Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for comparing Thuli Madonsela to a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths