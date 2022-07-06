×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mpumalanga roads closed as residents join taxi drivers in protests against fuel price increases

Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
06 July 2022 - 13:58
Taxi drivers block access to the Mbombela CBD during a protest over the rising costs of fuel.
Taxi drivers block access to the Mbombela CBD during a protest over the rising costs of fuel.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Major routes in and out of several areas in Mpumalanga, including the Mbombela (Nelspruit) CBD, have been blocked by taxi drivers protesting against the rising cost of fuel.

Some truck drivers were allegedly forced out of their vehicles, which were then used to block roads on Wednesday.

Provincial police had their hands full as they moved from one area to the next to try to calm the situation, which left some passengers stranded and motorists unable to pass. 

Many businesses could not open on Wednesday as people were not able to get to work.

Community members around Mbombela, Barberton, Matsulu, Ngodini and surrounding areas joined the protest, saying the petrol price hikes had triggered food price increases.

Blocked roads include:

  • in Kaapschehoop;
  • the N4 from Matsulu and Malelane;
  • the R40 from Barberton;
  • in Mashishing (Lydenburg);
  • in KaBokweni; and
  • in the Mbombela CBD.
A truck blocks access to the Mbombela CBD during a protest over rising fuel prices.
A truck blocks access to the Mbombela CBD during a protest over rising fuel prices.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said at least eight people have been arrested. 

“For now the Nelspruit CBD seems calm but we are moving to other areas in KaNyamazane, Emkhatsini and more.

“We have arrested eight suspects on charges of public disturbance and public violence. They are being processed as we speak,” said Mohlala.

Topstar taxi association chairperson Johan Mavundla said they want a reduction in fuel prices.

“This is hard for us. Last week we were talking about fare price increments, which we haven’t done yet, and now the petrol price goes up by more than R2 a litre.

People in government don’t know the lives we are living because they are fed from our taxes
Scelo Mokoena from Ngodini

“As the management we are able to talk to our people to calm down, but this time they didn’t want to hear a word from us. Instead they recruited other associations and took to the streets.

“We have no choice but to rally behind them because we know this [price hikes] will collapse our business. Taxis drive for the entire day. We are the biggest petrol buyers as we ferry passengers, so this is hitting us hard,” said Mavundla.

Scelo Mokoena from Ngodini said: “Our government doesn’t care about us. They know the the high unemployment rate but they keep increasing the petrol price, which will hit us hard as the unemployed, because that will mean food prices increase too. We can’t afford food — but instead of coming with a remedy for that, they increase prices more.

"People in government don’t know the lives we are living because they are fed from our taxes. They don’t buy food. That is why we decided to join the taxi drivers. We are saying an injury to one is an injury to all.”

SowetanLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs

Petrol goes up by up to R2.57 a litre and diesel by up to R2.31 a litre on Wednesday
Motoring
2 days ago

As municipal tariffs increase, consumers say they can’t keep up with the rising cost of living

Many South Africans are financially stretched to the limit — and that's before higher municipal rates kick in this month.
News
5 days ago

July price hikes poised to hit hard — here's how people are trimming budgets

July has arrived – the month in which consumers will be hard hit by price hikes, most notably increased electricity costs (despite load-shedding ...
News
5 days ago

We agreed truck drivers will protest outside offices, not on highways: Cele

Police and truck drivers have come to an agreement that protesting truckers should do so in front of trucking companies' offices and not on the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  3. Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the ... South Africa
  4. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  5. Mmusi Maimane slams Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for comparing Thuli Madonsela to a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths