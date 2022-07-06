Mpumalanga roads closed as residents join taxi drivers in protests against fuel price increases

Major routes in and out of several areas in Mpumalanga, including the Mbombela (Nelspruit) CBD, have been blocked by taxi drivers protesting against the rising cost of fuel.

Some truck drivers were allegedly forced out of their vehicles, which were then used to block roads on Wednesday.

Provincial police had their hands full as they moved from one area to the next to try to calm the situation, which left some passengers stranded and motorists unable to pass.

Many businesses could not open on Wednesday as people were not able to get to work.

Community members around Mbombela, Barberton, Matsulu, Ngodini and surrounding areas joined the protest, saying the petrol price hikes had triggered food price increases.

Blocked roads include: