South Africa

‘Mr President, SA is tired, the black nation is perishing’: Family member of Enyobeni tavern victim

06 July 2022 - 13:05
Presiident Cyril Ramaphosa and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane at the mass funeral of 19 of the 21 youngsters who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy at the Scenery Park sport ground on Wednesday.
Image: ALAN EASON

“Mr President, SA is tired, the black nation is perishing,” a family representative told President Cyril Ramaphosa while reading an obituary for one of the 21 Enyobeni tavern victims in Scenery Park, East London, on Wednesday.

When family representatives read the obituaries, it was heard most of the deceased teenagers were born in 2004. Their families heard how the young people’s dreams had died in the tragedy on June 26.

Some mourners failed to contain their emotions, breaking into tears.

The cause of their deaths is yet to be established.

Dr Litha Matiwane of the Eastern Cape health department said investigations are ongoing, though the forensic team is satisfied early suggestions of a stampede can be ruled out.

He said postmortems were done on all the deceased.

“They had to take samples to Cape Town for toxicology testing to check if there are no poisons in their bodies. The department, police and the toxicology lab in Cape Town are in constant communication.

“The forensic team are satisfied the deaths as the result of a supposed stampede can be ruled out.

“In conjunction with the police, we are committed to engage with the respective families when we are in receipt of the laboratory results.”

Some clothing from the victims has also been sent for analysis at the lab in Cape Town, he said.

Matiwane pleaded for patience pending the results.

