‘Mr President, SA is tired, the black nation is perishing’: Family member of Enyobeni tavern victim

“Mr President, SA is tired, the black nation is perishing,” a family representative told President Cyril Ramaphosa while reading an obituary for one of the 21 Enyobeni tavern victims in Scenery Park, East London, on Wednesday.

When family representatives read the obituaries, it was heard most of the deceased teenagers were born in 2004. Their families heard how the young people’s dreams had died in the tragedy on June 26.

Some mourners failed to contain their emotions, breaking into tears.

The cause of their deaths is yet to be established.

Dr Litha Matiwane of the Eastern Cape health department said investigations are ongoing, though the forensic team is satisfied early suggestions of a stampede can be ruled out.

He said postmortems were done on all the deceased.