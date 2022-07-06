Should government implement a vaccination requirement for public transport?

Weeks after the government repealed all Covid-19 regulations, Caprisa director and epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim has strongly advised that one key public health measure be in place — a vaccination requirement for public transport.

Last month, health minister Joe Phaahla repealed Covid-19 regulations governing the use of face masks, limits on gatherings and a requirement that people leaving and coming to SA must produce full vaccination certificates.

In a government gazette, Phaahla repealed regulations relating to the surveillance and control of notifiable medical conditions in their entirety.

Abdool Karim said despite the country seeing a low number of Covid-19 cases, at least one measure should have been kept.

“I remain concerned that SA's vaccination coverage is still too low and feel strongly that our country should still have one key public health measure in place at this time — a vaccination requirement to enter public transport,” he said.