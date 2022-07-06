‘Someone must answer’: Cele to Enyobeni tragedy mourners
Police minister Bheki Cele declared the day of the burial of the 21 Enyobeni tavern casualties a “day of peace”.
“However, this does not mean war is not coming,” Cele said.
“This is a very awkward day because we are at a funeral where parents are burying their children and it shouldn’t be that way.
“When the news of the tragedy broke, I visited the area of Scenery Park and the community was standing by in shock.
“We need to stand together and fight for one cause, including the police, community and tavern owners because someone, somewhere must answer as to what brought us here in the first place, what actually happened.”
He promised to return to Scenery Park, where he would meet the community to answer questions and discuss ways the community could be made safe for children.
“We agreed with the premier [Oscar Mabuyane] as sent by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] that we will go back to the community to engage with them,” Cele said.
“There are questions that need to be answered but not in this venue. We want to know who has been arrested for this tragedy.
“We were told police and investigators are working on this case so an arrest is made.
“We were told the issue of young children in taverns has been long reported to the police, but nothing was done. We need to answer to this community when we go back to it.
“People with taverns will have to tell us if they want to kill our children or make profit. The community says the youth doesn’t have alternative recreational facilities to go to.”
Cele said the liquor board needed to explain what criteria was used before issuing a liquor licence.
He said authorities also needed to review the municipality’s role in extending operating hours for liquor traders.
