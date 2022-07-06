‘Someone must answer’: Cele to Enyobeni tragedy mourners

Police minister Bheki Cele declared the day of the burial of the 21 Enyobeni tavern casualties a “day of peace”.

“However, this does not mean war is not coming,” Cele said.

“This is a very awkward day because we are at a funeral where parents are burying their children and it shouldn’t be that way.

“When the news of the tragedy broke, I visited the area of Scenery Park and the community was standing by in shock.

“We need to stand together and fight for one cause, including the police, community and tavern owners because someone, somewhere must answer as to what brought us here in the first place, what actually happened.”