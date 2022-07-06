To end load-shedding, stakeholders must unite and play their part: NPC
To ensure stable power supply, new generation and significant storage capacity must be prioritised, the National Planning Commission (NPC) said on Wednesday.
Evidence suggests it is possible to do this within 24 months if 10,000MW of the former is rapidly constructed and commissioned, with 5,000MW of the latter, it said.
The NPC, a government agency responsible for strategic planning for the country, made these remarks as it proposed urgent measures to end load-shedding.
“The National Planning Commission notes with great concern the persistence of load-shedding, now reaching stage 6.”
It said it has consistently emphasised that the National Development Plan’s goals cannot be achieved without energy security.
The NPC said SA had suffered load-shedding since 2008, constraining many developmental policies and strategies.
Solar and wind power projects can be built within two to three years, it added.
“Ending load-shedding needs to become a unifying national goal for the whole country and all stakeholders. Everyone should do their part to achieve this overriding single goal.”
The NPC said for this to happen, the declaration of an “energy emergency” is required that will make it possible to override red tape that is preventing the acceleration of delivery of new generation capacity.
“To achieve the overall goal of 10,000MW of new generation capacity and 5,000MW of storage, it will be necessary to remove key obstacles.”
One is the removal of the 100MW ceiling because Eskom’s grid code and grid connection authorisation process is sufficient to regulate this growing market.
The NPC added the National Energy Regulator of SA’s registration process, which delays implementation of projects, should be scrapped and replaced with an online procedure for database purposes only.
Environmental and water-use approvals must be streamlined to take advantage of the Renewable Energy Development Zone framework that allows for fast-tracking approvals, it said.
There must be a temporary exemption from local content requirements for construction and commissioning of new generation and storage capacity due to come online in the next 36 months, the NPC said.
“In parallel, key stakeholders should reach a formal agreement that strikes a balance between short-term importation of components with the need for phasing in upstream industrialisation over the medium- to long-term.”
