Top state capture culprits ‘to be enrolled by end-September’

The alleged architects of state capture will be enrolled before the end of September.

The national director of state prosecutions , advocate Shamila Batohi, and national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI or Hawks), Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, met on Friday after the recent release of the final state capture inquiry report.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and the Hawks have committed to ensure accountability for those implicated in state capture corruption.

On Wednesday the entities recognised the more than 150 recommendations in the final report which were relevant to their units.

They said many of these cases were already being handled, including:

86 investigations declared by the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID;)

21 matters enrolled in court, and;

65 accused persons appearing in court for alleged state capture crimes.

“The final Zondo report provides additional impetus for increased co-operation and urgency in execution of respective NPA and DPCI mandates,” the entities said.