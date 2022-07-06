WATCH | Cele: Medical expert to speak at funeral for Enyobeni tragedy victims

Family members of the 21 youngsters who recently died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London have started to gather at the Scenery Park Sports Grounds for their mass funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the funeral.

Top politicians and government officials have also arrived.

Police minister Bheki Cele said he was there to mourn the tragic loss for the affected families, and would not be drawn into divulging details about the investigation into the deaths of the children.

“This morning I received a report from the police. However, it will be dealt with when other reports have been finalised. The less said the better. I saw the programme for today and it looks like a medical expert will be speaking.