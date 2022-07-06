×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Cele: Medical expert to speak at funeral for Enyobeni tragedy victims

06 July 2022 - 09:32 By Andisa Bonani
Preparations are under underway to start the mass funeral for 21 East London children killed in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
Preparations are under underway to start the mass funeral for 21 East London children killed in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
Image: SITHANDIWE VELAPHI

Family members of the 21 youngsters who recently died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London have started to gather at the Scenery Park Sports Grounds for their mass funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the funeral.

Top politicians and government officials have also arrived.

Police minister Bheki Cele said he was there to mourn the tragic loss for the affected families, and would not be drawn into divulging details about the investigation into the deaths of the children.

“This morning I received a report from the police. However, it will be dealt with when other reports have been finalised. The less said the better. I saw the programme for today and it looks like a medical expert will be speaking.

A lot needs to be done by all levels of government and the community in terms of our society and how things are done to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again
Police minister Bheki Cele

“Today I came to mourn and bury the kids. A lot needs to be done by all levels of government and the community in terms of our society .. to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again. We will put extra effort to work towards a better future for our kids. You all know my stance on this matter, but we are not here for that now. We are here to mourn and hold hands together during this difficult time,” he said.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Buffalo city deputy mayor Princess Faku, ANC national executive committee members Aaron Motsoaledi and Zizi Kodwa and ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi are among those who have arrived at the mass funeral venue.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Faku said the city would go back to the drawing board to review and tighten bylaws to ensure such a tragedy did not happen again.

“Today is a very sad day for the country, and especially the Buffalo City municipality. We have a partnership with the Liquor Board and social development department to do raids on a quarterly basis to ensure our children are safe.”

DispatchLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘What is he coming here to do?’ — Strong reaction to Ramaphosa attending tavern tragedy funeral

Do you agree with Ramaphosa attending the mass funeral for victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy?
News
2 hours ago

LISTEN | Eastern Cape Liquor Board cites staffing issues after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has cited staffing issues after the tragic and mysterious deaths of 21 youths at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape on ...
News
16 hours ago

Enyobeni tragedy: Ramaphosa calls for frank discussions about alcohol scourge

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to do more to combat underage drinking.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  3. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  4. Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the ... South Africa
  5. Mmusi Maimane slams Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for comparing Thuli Madonsela to a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths