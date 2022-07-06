×

South Africa

WATCH | Bheki Cele’s heated rant gets tongues wagging

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
06 July 2022 - 07:20
Police minister Bheki Cele lost his cool during a community meeting in Gugulethu on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Police minister Bheki Cele’s rant against his critics this week has drawn sharp reaction across Mzansi, with some claiming he was justified in his response and others calling for him to be given the boot.

Cele lost his cool during a community meeting in Gugulethu in the Western Cape on Tuesday after Action Society’s director of community safety Ian Cameron challenged him on the alleged failure of police to combat crime in the area.

Cele spent several minutes defending his struggle credentials.

“That is why I was sent to prison. That is why I was sent to Robben Island. That’s why I lived in the cold water, that is why I ate bad food, because I was fighting for human rights.

“Don’t teach me about human rights. Don’t tell me about the safety of my people. I fought for it, I nearly died for it. I was arrested for it, I was exiled for it,” Cele said, telling Cameron not to “provoke” him.

When Cameron tried to respond, Cele told him to “shut up” and told him to “listen” or “get out”.

Cameron was escorted out of the venue by police and security officials. 

Action Society has run a #CeleMustGo campaign, putting the blame for police mismanagement at Cele’s feet.

The civil society organisation was apparently asked by community members to represent them at the meeting and assist with gender-based violence cases where the police allegedly failed to investigate and ensure convictions. 

Cameron had earlier told Cele he had failed to keep communities safe,  and asked him to walk with the community to see the way they live, to which Cele responded he had not joined the fight for human rights yesterday.

Cele’s heated remarks took many by surprise and led to a flood of reactions online. 

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille urged Cameron to stand firm. 

“Good for you, Ian Cameron. Stand Firm. Strangely enough, when Bheki Cele has you arrested, you generally know you are doing the right thing,” she claimed.

