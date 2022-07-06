WATCH | Bheki Cele’s heated rant gets tongues wagging
Police minister Bheki Cele’s rant against his critics this week has drawn sharp reaction across Mzansi, with some claiming he was justified in his response and others calling for him to be given the boot.
Cele lost his cool during a community meeting in Gugulethu in the Western Cape on Tuesday after Action Society’s director of community safety Ian Cameron challenged him on the alleged failure of police to combat crime in the area.
Cele spent several minutes defending his struggle credentials.
“That is why I was sent to prison. That is why I was sent to Robben Island. That’s why I lived in the cold water, that is why I ate bad food, because I was fighting for human rights.
“Don’t teach me about human rights. Don’t tell me about the safety of my people. I fought for it, I nearly died for it. I was arrested for it, I was exiled for it,” Cele said, telling Cameron not to “provoke” him.
When Cameron tried to respond, Cele told him to “shut up” and told him to “listen” or “get out”.
Cameron was escorted out of the venue by police and security officials.
There was a tense exchange as Police Minister, Bheki Cele, met Gugulethu residents today. Action Society accused him of neglecting the Western Cape. The group wants policing devolved to the province. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/TKwp2L6n2C— eNCA (@eNCA) July 5, 2022
Action Society has run a #CeleMustGo campaign, putting the blame for police mismanagement at Cele’s feet.
The civil society organisation was apparently asked by community members to represent them at the meeting and assist with gender-based violence cases where the police allegedly failed to investigate and ensure convictions.
Cameron had earlier told Cele he had failed to keep communities safe, and asked him to walk with the community to see the way they live, to which Cele responded he had not joined the fight for human rights yesterday.
Truth. Yet the idiot in hat is telling people about his struggle credentials. Nx @MYANC you're useless with Bheki Cele https://t.co/8pojV1gceL pic.twitter.com/6k9231hLKE— Kwenza B (@kwenza_b) July 6, 2022
Cele’s heated remarks took many by surprise and led to a flood of reactions online.
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille urged Cameron to stand firm.
“Good for you, Ian Cameron. Stand Firm. Strangely enough, when Bheki Cele has you arrested, you generally know you are doing the right thing,” she claimed.
Cele has nothing to offer this country and its unfathomable why he's even a minister.. Zuma got rid of him yet CR saw fit to re employ him.. Like old food on the shelf it's his time to go..— Brett Ben Raphael (@Brettbenraphael) July 5, 2022
They didn't need to kick him out. The police have been useless under Cele. Gugulethu and Nyanga is a crime hotspot. The community deserves better. Qha naye Ian ebeqhela. https://t.co/sWWgMF3CdW— S'dima (@SidimaMM) July 5, 2022
Bheki Cele lost his composure on live TV because he got called out on his incompetence?! pic.twitter.com/eBASBg85jv— TP Pillay (@TP_Pillay) July 5, 2022
What we saw today from Bheki Cele was the concrete elevation of emotionalism to the level of state force. https://t.co/3VTt9ZeIbT— Chris Hattingh 🌐🚢🏭📈 (@ChrisHatt11) July 5, 2022
Bheki Cele was being emotional for no reason. He is failing dismally. We have one of the highest crime rates on the planet but he is expecting to receive flowers. Don't defend him just because he was confronted by a white person when u can get raped or murdered at any moment— Philani Mhlongo🇿🇦🇮🇱 (@PhilaniMhlongo_) July 5, 2022
Using the race card and the apartheid card will not hide the police’s incompetence. Bheki Cele is dramatic.— Tlho_giie (@Bridgiie_M) July 5, 2022
Bheki Cele blew a fuse because his competency was challenged. To prove that he’s “competent”, he mentioned that he went to exile & prison fighting the apartheid regime. Those are his qualifications for the job he occupies.— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) July 5, 2022
