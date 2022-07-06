WATCH | Cele: Medical expert to speak at funeral for Enyobeni tragedy victims

“Today I came to mourn and bury the kids. A lot needs to be done by all levels of government and the community in terms of our society .. to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again. We will put extra effort to work towards a better future for our kids. You all know my stance on this matter, but we are not here for that now. We are here to mourn and hold hands together during this difficult time,” he said.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Buffalo city deputy mayor Princess Faku, ANC national executive committee members Aaron Motsoaledi and Zizi Kodwa and ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi are among those who have arrived at the mass funeral venue.